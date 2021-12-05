DeAndre Carter start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

After three straight games with a trip to the end zone, DeAndre Carter saw his streak snapped last week. Now, with the Washington Football Team getting healthier and the passing attack still just so-so, the wide receiver’s fantasy football outlook is kind of dim for a Week 13 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR DeAndre Carter

Carter caught four passes on five targets last week against the Seahawks. He finished with 42 yards, second most on the team for a game that saw Washington barley get past 220 yards in the air. He did that with Curtis Samuel playing too. But tight end Logan Thomas is back now too, which is going to put a harder cap on Carter’s ability to post useable fantasy football numbers.

The Raiders aren’t great against the pass, but they’re not terrible either. The competition for targets and Washington’s limited passing game is going to keep him on the fringe as a fantasy starter.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit DeAndre Carter this week.