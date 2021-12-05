Derek Carr start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Derek Carr had a solid outing last week, posting solid passing numbers to help lead the Las Vegas Raiders to a Thanksgiving Day road victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Carr has a great matchup this week against the Washington Football Team. It’s one that makes him an appealing option in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

Carr completed 24 of 39 pass attempts last week, coming away with 373 yards—the most he’s had in a game since Week 3—and one touchdown pass. He didn’t throw an interception either, snapping a four-game streak for picks. The Raiders are using backup Marcus Mariota for a few plays here and there, that included a rushing touchdown last week. That does put a slight cap on Carr’s ceiling, but there’s no reason to avoid him this week.

Washington has given up 26 passing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks this season, tied for the most in the NFL.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Get Derek Carr into your fantasy football lineup for Week 13.