James O’Shaughnessy start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed starting tight end Dan Arnold on IR with a strained MCL so it will be the backup James O’Shaughnessy that is expected to get the uptick in snap count. O’Shaughnessy began the season in the conversation for the Jaguars starting tight end but was put on IR himself with an ankle injury he sustained in Week 2.

In Week 12, O’Shaughnessy came off IR and took the field for the first time since September. In his first game back, he caught three receptions on five targets for 29 yards. There is good news here with his target share, but it will be important to monitor how he does in his second game back.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE James O’Shaughnessy

The Jaguars take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 and O’Shaughnessy has a pretty good matchup. The Rams’ defense is giving up the 12th most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. This is a good prove-it game for O’Shaughnessy. The matchup is favorable and if he has a solid outing, he could be a waiver wire add next week. This week though, he is too risky of a play.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT O’Shaughnessy.