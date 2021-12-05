Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

You had to squint to see Tyler Higbee’s name in the box score last week. The Los Angeles Rams tight end had his worst outing of the season in team’s Week 12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. But he has a chance to bounce back this week when the Rams host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

Higbee was targeted five times last week, a number in line with what he usually sees. But he only managed to catch one pass for a grand total of three yards on the day. Higbee’s yardage numbers are never all that great, but that was the first time since Week 5 he’s had less than 20.

The Jaguars have given up five touchdowns to tight ends this season. So Higbee might be worth a flyer, if you’re desperate, given his potential in the red zone.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Tyler Higbee if you need a streaming option.