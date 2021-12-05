Kenyan Drake start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off a big win last week, beating the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. They got a big boost from their running game too, something that had been notably underemphasized in their offensive approach in the weeks prior. However, that was nearly all Josh Jacobs. Backup Kenyan Drake didn’t have much to do in that one, and it’s making him a questionable start in fantasy football lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake

Drake ran the ball seven times fo 25 yards. He also caught two passes for another five yards. He was actually more productive than he had been in the two games prior to that one, but Jacobs was burning up the field.

It’s likely the Raiders will lean on Jacobs again this week. However, Washington’s defense is especially susceptible against the pass, so the Raiders’ running game might take a backseat. Either way, Drake just doesn’t offer much fantasy appeal this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Kenyan Drake.