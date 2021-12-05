Josh Jacobs start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders came into last week’s game adamant about getting running back Josh Jacobs more work on the ground. Usually those kind of things are just throwaway lines coaches say, but the Raiders stuck to it. Good thing too, Jacobs played a crucial role in the win over the Cowboys. The question for fantasy football managers is whether or not they’ll stick with it this week against the Washington Football Team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Jacobs carried the ball 22 times last week, a season high, for 87 yards, also a season high, and a touchdown. He caught two passes for another 25 yards. The most carries he had prior to that game was 16, and he didn’t even top 10 carries in the two outings prior to that. Finally, it looks like Jacobs is a viable weekly starter.

Washington’s defense makes it all too easy for opponents to pass, which can limit Jacobs’ ceiling. But I wouldn’t let that scare you away. If he’s having success, there’s no reason the Raiders should turn away from that.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jacobs was limited in his last two practices and is officially questionable, but as long as he plays, start him.