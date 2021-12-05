Bryan Edwards start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards has played a couple solid games this season. However, his weekly production has mostly been an unpredictable, up-and-down affair that limits his fantasy football appeal. And lately, he’s been mostly an after though in the Raiders passing game. That seems unlikely to change this week against the Washington Football Team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Bryan Edwards

Back in Week 10, Edwards had a solid outing against the Kansas City Chiefs. He caught three passes on four targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in that one. But since then he’s seen just one target in two games. That was last week against the Dallas Cowboys, he caught it for a total of 12 yards. Edwards was overshadowed by DeSean Jackson in that game.

Washington’s defense is a gift to opposing receivers. However, Edwards hasn’t seen enough work lately in the Raiders’ passing game to be a reliable enough fantasy option.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Bryan Edwards.