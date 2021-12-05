Hunter Renfrow start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is coming off his best game of the season. He led the team in targets and yardage last week, helping push the Raiders to an overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Renfrow and the Raiders have a good matchup this week too, taking on the Washington Football Team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow caught eight passes on nine targets last week, racking up 134 yards. That was a season-high for him, by a mile, in yardage as well as catches. His workload increased a bit too when the Raiders lost tight end Darren Waller. There’s a chance that Waller could be out this week too, which would give Renfrow’s stock a boost.

Washington has been atrocious against the pass. They’ve given up 26 passing touchdowns all season so far, tied for the most in the league. Wide receivers have accounted for 14 of those scores.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Hunter Renfrow this week.