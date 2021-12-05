DeSean Jackson start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

DeSean Jackson gave fans a taste of why the Las Vegas Raiders took a flyer on him in last week’s big win over the Dallas Cowboys. Jackson broke out for a big game, helping his new team snap a three-game losing skid and keep their fading playoff hopes alive. Still, Jackson’s boom or bust production with the Raiders makes him hard to lean on for fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR DeSean Jackson

Jackson was targeted four times last week, catching three passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. That was his second triple-digit yardage game of the season, his first with the Raiders.

It was a noticeable uptick in Jackson’s production. He wasn’t targeted at all the week before that, and he had just one catch two weeks ago. Obviously, Jackson’s still got something of a ceiling, and against Washington’s terrible pass defense, it makes him worth a flyer as a flex option.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Consider taking a chance on DeSean Jackson this week.