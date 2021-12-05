Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

After a big outing in Week 11, Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke came back to Earth last week against the Seattle Seahawks. Washington still managed to get the win, but Heinicke’s stats were more in line with what we’ve gotten used to seeing, i.e. the kinds of numbers that don’t exactly make him a must-start option in fantasy football. But maybe that will change this week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington QB Taylor Heinicke

Heinicke threw for 223 yards and one touchdown last week against the Seahawks. He threw three touchdowns in the game before that, but that was the only time in his last seven games he’s had multiple touchdowns in the same outing.

The Raiders haven’t done great against opposing quarterbacks this season, giving up 20 touchdown passes so far and tied for the league’s lowest interception total with four. This should be an easier game for Heinicke, but it’s hard to trust him given his recent track record of low production totals.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Taylor Heinicke this week unless you’re desperate.