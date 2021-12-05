Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Antonio Gibson played his best game of the season last week, helping his team roll past the Seattle Seahawks. The Washington Football Team running back recorded season highs in nearly every category of counting stat. He’s in a prime spot for fantasy football lineups this week too when Washington takes on the struggling Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB Antonio Gibson

Gibson carried the ball 29 times for 111 rushing yards last week. He also caught seven passes on seven targets for 35 receiving yards. Those were all season highs for him. He still ended up getting vultured for two touchdowns by JD McKissic. That topped his rushing totals from the week before, when he had 95 yards on 19 carries.

With McKissic still injured, Gibson could be in line for even more work this week. The Raiders have given up a total of 13 touchdowns to opposing running backs this season, nine rushing scores, and teams are averaging more than 125 rushing yards per game against Las Vegas.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Antonio Gibson this week.