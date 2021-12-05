Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

You have to feel a little for Terry McLaurin. The guy is one of the best wide receivers in the game right now, and could put up some serious numbers if not for the Washington Football Team’s lackluster passing game. Still, he’s practically a must-start in fantasy football lineups, and this week against the Las Vegas Raiders shouldn’t be any different.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR Terry McLaurin

McLaurin caught four passes on seven targets for 51 yards last week against the Seattle Seahawks. It was a come down from his last outing when he posted 103 yards on five catches. But he’s role in the passing game is pretty much set in stone. He’s getting the targets every week.

The Raiders are middle of the pack against opposing wide receivers, but that’s no reason to keep McLaurin on the bench. His ceiling is still pretty high.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Terry McLaurin this week.