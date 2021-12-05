 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Logan Thomas start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Logan Thomas ahead of the Washington Football Team Week 13 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

By LTruscott
Logan Thomas #82 of the Washington Football Team celebrates his touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks with fans during the fourth quarter at FedExField on November 29, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. After review, it was concluded that Thomas’ knee was short of the goal line and the touchdown was called back. Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Last week, Logan Thomas was back in action, playing his first game since Week 4. The Washington Football Team tight end had been on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. All things considered, Thomas had a solid outing, and he makes a solid starting option in fantasy football lineups this week when Washington plays the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington TE Logan Thomas

Thomas was targeted six time last week against the Seattle Seahawks. He came away with three catches for 31 yards. He saw the second most targets of anyone on the team, a good sign that he’s fitting right back into the offensive mix.

He has a great matchup this week. The Raiders have been one of the worst teams in the NFL against tight ends. They’ve given up eight touchdowns and more than 720 yards to the position so far this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Logan Thomas this week.

