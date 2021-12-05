Logan Thomas start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Last week, Logan Thomas was back in action, playing his first game since Week 4. The Washington Football Team tight end had been on injured reserve with a hamstring issue. All things considered, Thomas had a solid outing, and he makes a solid starting option in fantasy football lineups this week when Washington plays the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington TE Logan Thomas

Thomas was targeted six time last week against the Seattle Seahawks. He came away with three catches for 31 yards. He saw the second most targets of anyone on the team, a good sign that he’s fitting right back into the offensive mix.

He has a great matchup this week. The Raiders have been one of the worst teams in the NFL against tight ends. They’ve given up eight touchdowns and more than 720 yards to the position so far this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Logan Thomas this week.