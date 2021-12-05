Odell Beckham Jr. start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

After a quiet debut with the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made a splash last week against the Green Bay Packers. He played nearly all of the team’s offensive snaps too, settling right in to a pass-heavy script. But this week, his status is somewhat in doubt as he’s dealing with a hip injury that could leave him sidelined in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr.

With the Packers keyed in on Cooper Kupp, Beckham was targeted 10 times last week. He came away with five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. That was his first touchdown all season, and the first time he topped 80 yards in a game.

Beckham was unable to practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but returned on Fridau this week. He says he’s playing and Sean McVay appeared confident he would suit up as well. If he does play, he’s worth a spot in your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Beckham plays, start him. If he doesn’t, get Van Jefferson into your starting lineup.