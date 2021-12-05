Van Jefferson start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson had his best game of the season last week in a loss to the Green Bay Packers. And that was with the newly acquired Odell Beckham Jr. in the lineup. This week, Jefferson is an interesting fantasy football option with the Rams hosting the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson

Jefferson was targeted nine times last week, just one less look than both Cooper Kupp, the team’s No. 1 receiver, and Beckham. He caught three passes, turning those into 93 yards and a touchdown.

This week, the Rams could be without Beckham. He was unable to practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. We might not know for sure whether or not he’ll play until game day.

If the Rams are without Beckham, it could mean more targets for Jefferson, making him a decent play in a flex spot or even as a WR3. If Beckham does play, Jefferson still has some appeal, but it’s more limited, especially since the Rams likely won’t have to do a ton of heavy lifting against the Jaguars.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Van Jefferson is definitely worth starting this week, just monitor the situation with Odell Beckham.