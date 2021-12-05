Darrell Henderson start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson suffered a quad strain in last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers. His status for this week’s game, a very juicy matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, is now up in the air. Which is going to make the decision of whether or not to put him into your fantasy football lineup that much more confusing.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Darrell Henderson

Henderson ran for 55 yards on 16 carries last week against the Packers. He also caught four passes on four targets for 18 yards and a touchdown. He’ll be a must-start this week against a Jaguars team that should be easy prey for the Rams, if he can play.

Henderson missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week, and then got in a limited workout on Friday before being listed as questionable on the final injury report. Head coach Sean McVay said that he expects Henderson to play, so it could be a matter of getting him some rest. But it’s still a situation you’ll have to monitor. If Henderson can’t go, Sony Michel would be a solid start.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Henderson if he can play this week. If not, go with Sony Michel.