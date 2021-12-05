Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

It seems like the bye week for the Los Angeles Rams came for the perfect time for Matthew Stafford. His two worst fantasy performances of the season came in Weeks 9 and 10 with his bye week in Week 11. Coming out of the bye week he put up 23 fantasy points and looks to use that momentum this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In Week 12, Stafford completed 21 of 38 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. On the year, he has thrown 27 touchdown passes and only nine interceptions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

The Jaguars are actually one of the better teams against opposing quarterbacks. They are giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Even though the matchup is tough, Stafford looks like he is connecting with his receivers and Darrel Henderson has done well setting up the run game. Roll with Stafford this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Stafford.