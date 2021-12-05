Sony Michel start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel gets a few plays every week, but he’s not seeing enough time on the field to merit any regular consideration in fantasy football lineups. A true backup. However, that could change this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Sony Michel

Michel had three carries for 14 yards last week against the Packers. He had another 11 yards on one reception. That’s right on par with Michel’s typical stat line.

But this week there’s a legit question as to whether or not the Rams’ usual starter, Darrell Henderson, will be able to play. Henderson is dealing with a quad strain he suffered in last week’s game. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and then got a limited session in Friday before being announced as questionable for Sunday. Head coach Sean McVay sounded optimistic about Henderson’s availability this week, but it’s not a given. And they wouldn’t really be hurting if Henderson did sit out this week since the Rams are playing the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Henderson sits, start Sony Michel. If Henderson plays, leave Michel on the bench.