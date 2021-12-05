Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

So when is Trevor Lawrence’s generational talent going to kick on? There have been solid games for the rookie this season, but he hasn’t been able to string together good performances.

Over his last five games, Lawrence has has two games with at least 13.6 fantasy points, but he has had three games with fewer than 10 points. In Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons, he completed 23 of 42 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown with one interception. His future has definite upside, but even with four teams on bye this week you shouldn’t be looking Lawrence’s way.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Los Angeles Rams this week, but that matchup isn’t as scary as it has been in the past. The Rams defense is actually giving up fairly average numbers to opposing quarterbacks. However, with Lawrence’s inconsistency and just how bad the Jags are, there has to be a better option for you.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Lawrence.