James Robinson start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Robinson isn’t quite having the season that he had last year, but he has recovered from a bumpy start. Since Week 2, there has only been one game that he had fewer than double-digit fantasy points and it was a game that he got hurt in.

In Week 12, Robinson had 17 rushes for 86 yards and caught three of his four targets for an additional 29 yards. In half-PPR scoring formats, Robinson is the RB15. The Jacksonville Jaguars have been forced to rely on him, and he has done well with the opportunity that he has been given.

This week, the Jaguars take on the Los Angeles Rams. Robinson is listed as questionable after three straight limited practices.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB James Robinson

The Rams' defense hasn’t been as dominant recently as they have been in recent years. They are giving up average numbers to opposing running backs so backs aren’t an automatic sit against them anymore. Based on his usage, Robinson still has a tough matchup, but should still be started.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START James Robinson if he is active. If he sits, START Carlos Hyde.