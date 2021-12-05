Laviska Shenault Jr. start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The hype was real the last offseason for the fantasy value for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., but he has fallen well short of expectations. Through 11 games, Shenault only has one double-digit fantasy performance and it came back in Week 4.

Shenault hasn’t found the endzone this season. The good news for him is that he does have a role in the offense, it just doesn’t carry a lot of upside for fantasy football. He has at least four targets in each of his last six games. The Jags may involve him more with tight end Dan Arnold headed to IR, but the opportunities that Shenault has been given so far this season have fallen short.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

In Week 13, the Jaguars are taking on the Los Angeles Rams that don’t have as dominant of a defense as you may think. Yes, they have cornerback Jalen Ramsey that will be rotating between wideouts, but they are still giving up the 13th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Even with the above-average matchup, Shenault can’t be trusted this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Shenault Jr.