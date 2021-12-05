Laquon Treadwell start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

I’m going to be honest, I didn’t realize that Laquon Treadwell was even on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Apparently, he has played in six games for them and he has totaled six receptions for 82 yards.

In Week 12, Treadwell saw his most game action of the season as he caught four of his eight targets for 53 yards. Technically, that would make him the second or third receiving threat behind teammates Marvin Jones Jr. and James Robinson. Treadwell hadn’t had more than 1 reception in any other game this year. He may see an uptick in usage with tight end Dan Arnold heading to IR, but he can’t be anything more than someone to keep an eye on for potential waivers next week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Laquon Treadwell

Treadwell and the Jaguars take on the Los Angeles Rams defense this week. They haven’t been as dominant recently as they have in years past. They are giving up the 13th most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Even so, the only thing you should be doing is tracking Treadwell’s usage in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Treadwell.