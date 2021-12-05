Marvin Jones Jr. start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. started the season on fire and it made it seem like he and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence would be quite the pair this season. Well, that fizzled out as quickly as it started.

Jones has had three double-digit games this season, but two of them came in the first two games of the season. Over the last five weeks, Jones hasn’t had more than 7.2 fantasy points in half-PPR scoring formats. The bright side is just that he is getting consistent targets. He has at least five targets in each of his last seven games. This week, he and the Jaguars take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Marvin Jones

The Rams' defense hasn’t been as stout, as usual, this season, but they still have one of the best cornerbacks in the game in Jalen Ramsey. He likely won’t be sticking to just Jones and will be more floating a certain part of the field, but his presence can’t be overlooked. Jones has the target share to perform, but the matchup doesn’t add extreme upside or anything.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Jones this week.