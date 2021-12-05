 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ben Roethlisberger start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Ben Roethlisberger ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 13 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

By Jovan C. Alford
Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers drops back to pass in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw a couple of interceptions in the team’s blowout loss last week to the Cincinnati Bengals. Roethlisberger will try to have a better performance at home against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

Last week, nothing went right for Roethlisberger or the Steelers as they got crushed by the Bengals 41-10. Roethlisberger completed 24-of-41 passes for 263 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. He also scored a season-low 8.52 fantasy points, snapping his five-game streak of scoring double-digit fantasy points.

Before last Sunday’s game, the last time Roethlisberger had less than 10 fantasy points was in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers (9.28). The Steelers will now get ready to play the Ravens, who are allowing 18.4 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Roethlisberger has not consistently played like a top-tier QB1 in fantasy football throughout this season. Therefore, he should sit against a Ravens’ defense that is only allowing QBs to complete 59.2% of their passes this season.

