Ben Roethlisberger start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw a couple of interceptions in the team’s blowout loss last week to the Cincinnati Bengals. Roethlisberger will try to have a better performance at home against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

Last week, nothing went right for Roethlisberger or the Steelers as they got crushed by the Bengals 41-10. Roethlisberger completed 24-of-41 passes for 263 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. He also scored a season-low 8.52 fantasy points, snapping his five-game streak of scoring double-digit fantasy points.

Before last Sunday’s game, the last time Roethlisberger had less than 10 fantasy points was in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers (9.28). The Steelers will now get ready to play the Ravens, who are allowing 18.4 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Roethlisberger has not consistently played like a top-tier QB1 in fantasy football throughout this season. Therefore, he should sit against a Ravens’ defense that is only allowing QBs to complete 59.2% of their passes this season.