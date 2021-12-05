Rashod Bateman start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens look to avoid another dismal offensive performance in Week 13 when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in one of the most iconic rivalries in the NFL. The Ravens did manage to win in Week 12 despite their sloppy play, while the Steelers are hoping to bounce back from a disastrous showing against the Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Rashod Bateman

Bateman had been gaining steam after his six-catch, 80-yard performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10, but the rookie has looked exactly like a rookie in the last two games. With Marquise Brown sidelined in Week 11 with a thigh injury, the Ravens had high hopes that Bateman would finally show why he was a first-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Minnesota product failed to capitalize on his six targets, but in all fairness, it was backup quarterback Tyler Huntley throwing him the ball and not Lamar Jackson.

Bateman and Jackson should likely reconnect for some catches and yardage against a languid Pittsburgh defense. And, wishful thinking here, the 22-year-old wideout will soon notch his first career touchdown for the fantasy managers that forgot about him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bateman could be a sneaky start as an upside WR3 in all formats, but he will need Jackson to improve on his four interceptions from a week ago.