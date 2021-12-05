Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

After missing Week 11 with a thigh injury, Marquise Brown returned to his rightful place as the Baltimore Ravens’ primary receiver in the team’s 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. The third-year veteran will have more big-play potential against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Marquise Brown

It was another successful outing for the man they call “Hollywood.” He hauled in eight catches on 10 targets for 51 yards against a stout Browns defense, and it was the sixth time he’s seen double-digit targets in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Steelers were disastrous in their 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week, allowing 20 catches for 190 yards and a touchdown through the air. Pittsburgh has back-to-back losses that featured 40-plus points by the opposing team, which gives the Ravens a golden opportunity to remain atop the AFC North.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Brown.