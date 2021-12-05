 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Marquise Brown ahead of the Baltimore Ravens Week 13 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By Derek Hryn
Wide receiver Marquise Brown #5 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball after catching a pass against the Cleveland Browns at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

After missing Week 11 with a thigh injury, Marquise Brown returned to his rightful place as the Baltimore Ravens’ primary receiver in the team’s 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. The third-year veteran will have more big-play potential against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Marquise Brown

It was another successful outing for the man they call “Hollywood.” He hauled in eight catches on 10 targets for 51 yards against a stout Browns defense, and it was the sixth time he’s seen double-digit targets in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Steelers were disastrous in their 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week, allowing 20 catches for 190 yards and a touchdown through the air. Pittsburgh has back-to-back losses that featured 40-plus points by the opposing team, which gives the Ravens a golden opportunity to remain atop the AFC North.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Brown.

