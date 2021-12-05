Latavius Murray start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Latavius Murray has taken a backseat to Devonta Freeman in the Baltimore Ravens’ running game since returning from an ankle injury in Week 11. He’s remained involved as the clear No. 2 ball carrier, posting 46 yards on 18 carries in the last two outings.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Latavius Murray

It was disappointing to fantasy managers that scooped Murray off waivers last week, only to watch the 31-year-old veteran produce 1.8 yards per attempt against the Cleveland Browns. Another caveat has been the Ravens’ inability to put points on the scoreboard in their last two victories. They have two total touchdowns in those games. Murray doesn’t hold much value unless we see another shift in the running back rotation.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench Murray.