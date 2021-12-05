Devonta Freeman start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Cleveland Browns by a close 16-10 margin last Sunday. They will look to extend their win streak to three when they travel to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13. The Ravens will likely stay committed to the rushing attack, with Devonta Freeman continuing to lead the backfield.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Devonta Freeman

Freeman has received 10-plus carries the last four games, and has done well with those touches. He came a few yards short of finding the endzone in Week 12, and is also a threat in the receiving game. Latavius Murray’s return has capped some of his upside, but Freeman remains a threat to get into the endzone every week with this Ravens offense. Lamar Jackson’s presence will also cap Freeman’s rushing attempts, something managers have to keep in mind when playing the running back.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Freeman as an RB2/flex in Pittsburgh.