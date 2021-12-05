 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devonta Freeman start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Devonta Freeman ahead of the Baltimore Ravens Week 13 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By Derek Hryn
Baltimore Ravens running back Devonta Freeman (33) runs with the football during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Baltimore Ravens on November 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Cleveland Browns by a close 16-10 margin last Sunday. They will look to extend their win streak to three when they travel to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13. The Ravens will likely stay committed to the rushing attack, with Devonta Freeman continuing to lead the backfield.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Devonta Freeman

Freeman has received 10-plus carries the last four games, and has done well with those touches. He came a few yards short of finding the endzone in Week 12, and is also a threat in the receiving game. Latavius Murray’s return has capped some of his upside, but Freeman remains a threat to get into the endzone every week with this Ravens offense. Lamar Jackson’s presence will also cap Freeman’s rushing attempts, something managers have to keep in mind when playing the running back.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Freeman as an RB2/flex in Pittsburgh.

