Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth added to his touchdown total last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. Freiermuth will look to score another touchdown on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth was the only Steelers’ player to score a touchdown in last week’s blowout loss to the Bengals. He also had four receptions (four targets) for 40 yards and 10 fantasy points. It was the sixth consecutive game that Freiermuth had at least four receptions.

The former Penn State standout also has five touchdown receptions in the Steelers’ last six games. He will try to have some success against the Ravens’ defense, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends (10.9 fantasy points per game). Additionally, they’ve given up third-most yards (774) and touchdowns (seven touchdowns) to the position.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With the Ravens’ defense likely focusing their attention on rookie running back Najee Harris and Diontae Johnson, Freiermuth will have opportunities in the middle of the field and in the red zone.