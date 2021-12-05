Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

After having a breakout rookie season, where he had nine touchdowns, Claypool has not been able to replicate that same success this season. The second-year wide receiver will look to make an impact in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool

In last week’s blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Claypool had three receptions (eight targets) for 82 yards (8.2 fantasy points). Just like Diontae Johnson, Claypool did not score a touchdown. The previous week against the Los Angeles Chargers, the former Notre Dame receiver had five receptions (nine targets) for 93 yards.

Claypool will try to create some plays and score his second touchdown of the season on Sunday against the Ravens. Johnson will likely draw the assignment of Marlon Humphrey, which should open up things for Claypool on the perimeter. The Ravens’ defense is allowing the seventh-most yards (1,915) and 22.6 fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Claypool is solid a WR2/WR3 play this week in fantasy as he’ll get targets thrown his way. It’s just the matter of him catching the ball and finding his way into the end zone.