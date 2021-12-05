Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson was one of the lone bright spots in the team’s 31-point loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Johnson is on the cusp of having a 1,000 receiving yard season and will try to get close to that number against the Ravens.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Last week against the Bengals, Johnson turned in another stellar stat-line of nine receptions (14 targets) for 95 yards. For the third straight week, the young wideout has been targeted at least 10 times or more, further solidifying himself as the Steelers’ top receiving option.

Johnson also scored 9.5 fantasy points in Week 12 and is averaging 9.6 fantasy points over his last five games. The former Toledo standout will likely be matched up against Ravens Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey, but that will not deter Ben Roethlisberger from getting him the ball.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Johnson is a must-start as long as he continues to receive double-digit targets.