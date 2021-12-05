Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks might have just a month and change left with Russell Wilson at the helm. That notion has only gained steam since the veteran quarterback returned from finger surgery, as the team has lost each of its last three games to fall to 3-8 on the season. Barring a miraculous comeback, the Seahawks will miss the playoffs for just the third time during the Pete Carroll era.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Whether because of his still-healing finger or playing with hesitation due to the injury, Wilson hasn’t looked like himself since returning in Week 10. He has completed just 55.7 percent of his passes during that stretch while averaging just 205 passing yards, two-thirds of a touchdown, and two-thirds of an interception per game. Those numbers seem more in line with Geno Smith than a quarterback of Wilson’s caliber.

Wilson doesn’t get a break in Week 13 either. The San Francisco 49ers have allowed just three passing touchdowns over their last three games and produced an equal number of interceptions during that span. Perhaps Wilson’s finger has made progress and he can avoid another disaster, but the situation doesn’t appear ideal for the veteran signal-caller.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Russell Wilson.