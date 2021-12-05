George Kittle start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers have won three of their last four games, placing them back in the playoff race. That surge corresponds directly with the return of All-Pro tight end George Kittle to the lineup. The 49ers will ask even more of Kittle in the coming weeks.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle

It didn’t take long for Kittle to return to his typical level of dominance. The veteran tight end recorded six catches for 101 yards and a touchdown in his first game back from injury and has scored in all but one game since. He remains one of the NFL’s most bankable players at his position and perhaps the most dangerous tight end after the catch.

Kittle’s ability to create yards after the catch will come in handy this week as star wide receiver Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday’s tilt with the Seattle Seahawks due to a groin injury. While Kittle won’t replace Samuel directly, he can replicate some of the tough third-down conversions and other niches that the wideout filled this season. The offense should experience some drop-off due to Samuel’s absence, but it shouldn’t come from Kittle.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start George Kittle.