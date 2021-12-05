Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

After a slow start to the 2021 season, the San Francisco 49ers have clawed their way back into the playoff conversation. That turnaround has come in no small part due to the improved play of starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Over the last four weeks, Garoppolo has played arguably the best football of his career. The veteran quarterback has completed more than 70% of his passes while throwing seven touchdowns and just two picks, helping the previously floundering 49ers go 3-1 during that stretch to improve their overall record to 6-5. That has put them in position for a wild-card spot as the current No. 6 team in the NFC.

But for fantasy purposes, Garoppolo hasn’t produced in volume. He hasn’t accounted for more than two touchdowns in any game this season, and he has topped 200 passing yards in just five games to this point in the year. While he has largely avoided the big mistakes, that has come at the expense of scoring.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jimmy Garoppolo.