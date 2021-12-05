Elijah Mitchell start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Despite a rash of injuries, the San Francisco 49ers have surged over the past few weeks. That improvement has put them back in a crowded NFC playoff picture.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell

After missing a week to recover from surgery on his hand, Elijah Mitchell returned last Sunday and delivered an immensely impressive performance against the Minnesota Vikings. The rookie managed a season-high 32 touches for 168 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, all with a pin in his finger. His play firmly entrenched him as the 49ers’ lead back and helped lift them to their third consecutive victory.

As for Sunday’s game, Mitchell should find the Seattle Seahawks at an opportune moment. Over the past three games, the Seahawks defense has allowed five touchdowns to running backs (both rushing and receiving). The rookie should have a few high-quality scoring opportunities this week. Even if he doesn’t, his recent usage suggests good yardage totals and some receptions.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Elijah Mitchell as an RB1.