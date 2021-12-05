Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

After winning their last three games, the San Francisco 49ers have a chance to solidify their playoff positioning as well as deal a de facto knockout punch to their division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Since starting the 2021 season locked in the doghouse of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has emerged as a key contributor in the offense once again. Over his last four games, the second-year wideout has averaged roughly five catches for 73 receiving yards and half a touchdown per game. While those numbers pale in comparison to those of teammate Deebo Samuel, they still mark Aiyuk’s return to fantasy relevancy.

Now, with Samuel expected to miss 1-2 weeks with a groin injury, Aiyuk will see even more opportunities on offense. He will still play second fiddle to tight end George Kittle, but Aiyuk shouldn’t lack for touches against the Seahawks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Brandon Aiyuk as a WR2.