Jauan Jennings start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers have surged in recent weeks and have a chance to add further space between themselves and the division-rival Seattle Seahawks this week. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Jauan Jennings

Prior to Week 12, second-year wide receiver Jauan Jennings had just five career receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown. That changed last Sunday when he caught two touchdowns (though the second came off the board following video review). Still, the multiple looks in the red zone marked a significant step forward for the young wideout.

With Deebo Samuel expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, the 49ers will need their young receivers to step up and fill the void. Most of that burden will fall on Brandon Aiyuk, but some of the work could also land with Jennings. That doesn’t make him more than a fantasy lottery ticket, but a desperate fantasy manager might not have a better option.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jauan Jennings.