Alex Collins start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Alex Collins is still the Seattle Seahawks’ starting running back and getting the most touches of anyone in their backfield. But it’s getting harder to argue that he belongs in fantasy lineups. What lies in store for him this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Alex Collins

Collins has been incredibly inefficient over his past five games, falling short of 50 rushing yards in each despite taking on double-digit carries in all but one of those games. The bottom fell out on Monday night against the Washington Football Team, as Collins gained 14 yards on seven totes. He adds next to nothing in the passing game, and on his one reception in Week 12, he ended up losing a fumble and getting benched. The 49ers have been pretty solid against the run recently; they held Dalvin Cook to 39 yards on 10 carries last week before he left in the second half with a shoulder injury. No RB has reached 40 ground yards against San Francisco since Week 9.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Collins. It’s probably best to avoid Seattle’s backfield altogether.