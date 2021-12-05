Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Tyler Lockett was easily the most successful Seahawks wideout in Week 12. Will he post another useful stat line this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

While Russell Wilson still does not look right as a passer, he was able to hit Lockett on a couple of deep shots early — a 55-yarder and a 39-yarder — on Monday night against Washington. Lockett caught three passes for 96 yards in that first half before being shut out after halftime. That all-or-nothing result is familiar to Lockett’s fantasy managers; he has finished five games with more than 90 receiving yards and five others with fewer than 40. This isn’t a stay-away matchup; the bigger worries for Lockett this week are Wilson’s health and the Seahawks’ maddeningly conservative offense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Until the Seahwks go back to being more aggressive on offense (and who knows when that’ll happen?), Lockett is just a boom-or-bust player on the WR2/3 borderline. He’s still worthy of starting in 12-team leagues.