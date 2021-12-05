DK Metcalf start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks, somehow, did nothing with DK Metcalf in their Week 12 loss to Washington. Will we see a course correction with how they use their best wideout this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Metcalf’s first target last week didn’t come until the latter stages of the third quarter, which is gross coaching malpractice. He ended up with one catch on four targets. Quarterback Russell Wilson stated the obvious afterward, saying that Metcalf needs to get the ball more. So, heading into Week 13, there’s a squeaky-wheel narrative surrounding Metcalf. No. 1 wideouts have been fairly successful versus the Niners recently; Cooper Kupp posted a 11-122-0 line on 13 targets in Week 10, and Justin Jefferson registered 4-83-0 on nine targets in Week 12. Even though Wilson is still struggling with his accuracy and isn’t pushing the ball downfield much these days, double-digit targets feel like a likely outcome for Metcalf this week. If he sees that kind of usage, he’s going to post good fantasy numbers through sheer talent alone.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Metcalf is due for a bounce-back game and is a stellar WR2 this week. Start him.