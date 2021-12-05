Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Tight end Gerald Everett was Russell Wilson’s top target in Week 12 and has recorded double-digit PPR points in two of his past three games. Will he be successful this weekend when he faces the San Francisco 49ers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TE Gerald Everett

Unless you have one of the few elite tight ends on your fantasy team, you’re just looking for a guy who has a decent usage rate and could fall into the end zone. Everett checked both of those boxes against Washington on Monday night, hauling in five of a team-high nine targets for 37 yards and a score. There’s nothing really predictive about that (he posted a 4-37-0 line on just four targets in Week 11), but it’s a reason for optimism if you’re in search of a tight end in your season-long leagues.

This Sunday, however, Everett will go up against the stingiest defense for TEs. The 49ers have allowed the fewest catches, the fewest receiving yards and the fourth-fewest DraftKings points per game to the position. Plus, we should expect to see some of those targets that have propped up Everett’s fantasy value recently be transferred to DK Metcalf this week as the Seahawks have stated their intent to get him more involved.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You could do worse if you’re totally desperate at tight end, but Everett should probably be avoided in a tough matchup for Week 13. Sit him.