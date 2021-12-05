Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox didn’t see a lot of targets come his way last week against the New Orleans Saints, but when they did, he made them count. Knock scored twice to help the Bills beat the Saints on Thanksgiving Day last week. This week, the Bills are back home for an AFC East showdown with the New England Patriots.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox

Knox was targeted three times last week. He caught all three of them for 32 yards. And when two-thirds of your catches are touchdown grabs, well, that makes for a nice little stat line, especially for fantasy football lineups that had taken a chance on Knox that week. The week before that, Knox caught six passes for 80 yards. Needless to say, he’s a big part of Buffalo’s offense, especially in the red zone. He’s scored seven times this season.

The Patriots are one of the best teams in the league when it comes to stopping tight ends. However, they have allowed opposing tight ends to score three times this season, so it’s not impossible. Beyond that, they’re likely to have their hands full with this Bills offense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The ceiling isn’t as high this week because of the opponent, but Knox has become a reliable weekly starter in fantasy football.