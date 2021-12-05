Damien Harris start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Patriots running back Damien Harris saved his fantasy day in Week 12 with a late 14-yard touchdown. But breaking the plane has been a common occurrence for Harris this season. Will he do it again this Monday against the Buffalo Bills?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Damien Harris

Prior to that fourth-quarter score, Harris had gained just 38 yards on 11 touches versus Tennessee. Modest yardage totals have been on-brand for Harris of late, but so have touchdowns as he has scored seven times in his previous seven games.

The Bills are statistically good against the run and absolutely silenced New Orleans’ injury-marred running game last week. But lest we forget that they were absolutely shredded by Jonathan Taylor the week before that. It’s hard to say which defense will show up in this Monday night showdown, but the Patriots will undoubtedly try to set a tone by using Harris to punish the middle of that defensive line.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Harris is startable as a touchdown-dependent RB2 this week. He should see 15-plus carries Monday.