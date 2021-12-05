Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Rhamondre Stevenson pops out as the Patriots’ most talented running back, but he is still behind Damien Harris in the pecking order. How will the rookie fare this week against the Buffalo Bills?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson was fantastic in his Week 10 spot start, racking up 100 rushing yards and two TDs on 20 carries in place of Harris. That showing has earned him a greater workload even with Harris in the lineup, but it’s the latter who has remained the 1A in New England’s backfield. Most importantly, it’s Harris who is seeing the bulk of the goal-line looks. Stevenson is a better pass-catcher than Harris, but his advantage there won’t show unless an injury befalls Brandon Bolden, who is the team’s clear passing-down back.

This week, Stevenson will face a Buffalo defense that has had some glaring weaknesses against the run at times this year. However, on the whole, the defense has allowed the third-fewest DraftKings points per game and the sixth-fewest rushing yards to RBs this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Although he should see double-digit carries, Stevenson is basically a between-the-20s back with scant receiving upside. He’s a low-end flex and should be sat in most leagues.