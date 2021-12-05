 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kendrick Bourne start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Kendrick Bourne ahead of the New England Patriots Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has turned himself into a popular waiver-wire add with some of his recent performances. Will he pay off for his new fantasy managers this week against the Buffalo Bills

Bourne turned in just the second multi-touchdown game of his four-year career last week. His second score was especially impressive as Bourne somehow got past a host of Titans defenders and tip-toed his way down the sideline to reach the end zone from 41 yards out.

He is trailing Jakobi Meyers in targets, but Bourne has accomplished a lot in New England’s low-volume passing attack over his previous three games, catching 13 of 14 targets for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

This week, Bourne gets a matchup boost thanks to Tre’Davious White’s season-ending injury. Since Bourne plays the majority of his snaps on the perimeter, he stands to benefit the most from the absence of the Bills’ No. 1 cornerback.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Bourne as a stellar WR3 in Week 13.

