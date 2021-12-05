Kendrick Bourne start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has turned himself into a popular waiver-wire add with some of his recent performances. Will he pay off for his new fantasy managers this week against the Buffalo Bills

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne

Bourne turned in just the second multi-touchdown game of his four-year career last week. His second score was especially impressive as Bourne somehow got past a host of Titans defenders and tip-toed his way down the sideline to reach the end zone from 41 yards out.

He is trailing Jakobi Meyers in targets, but Bourne has accomplished a lot in New England’s low-volume passing attack over his previous three games, catching 13 of 14 targets for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

This week, Bourne gets a matchup boost thanks to Tre’Davious White’s season-ending injury. Since Bourne plays the majority of his snaps on the perimeter, he stands to benefit the most from the absence of the Bills’ No. 1 cornerback.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Bourne as a stellar WR3 in Week 13.