Mac Jones start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Mac Jones has had a fine rookie season as he’s largely done what’s been asked of him and little more. But he may have to shoulder more of the offensive burden this Monday against the Buffalo Bills.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

“Safe” feels like the best word to describe Jones’ play for the bulk of this season. He hasn’t attempted more than 35 throws in any of his past five games and has turned the ball over only three times during that span, in which the Pats have gone 5-0. He has accounted for seven touchdowns, 1,071 passing yards and a 70.1 completion percentage in those games.

How he fares in Week 13 will probably come down to game script. Although the absence of Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White is a positive, the Patriots will be more than happy to run the ball, control the clock and keep Buffalo’s dangerous offense off the field for as long as they can. If the Bills get an early lead, Jones could be unleashed a bit more, and he has shown the capability to carry New England’s offense for short stretches. It’s impossible to predict game flow, so it’s best to treat Jones in fantasy this week the same as any other week. In other words, as a low-ceiling QB2.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You can sit Jones in one-quarterback formats.