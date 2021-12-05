Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

In Week 12, New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers matched an eight-week high in receptions and set a new season-high for receiving yards. What’s in store for him this Monday against the Buffalo Bills?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers isn’t known as a big-play threat, but the bulk of his production versus the Titans last week came on three receptions of 20-plus yards. Don’t expect that to continue. The bigger story is that Meyers continues to be Mac Jones’ favorite target, and he could see a few extra looks on Monday night if the Bills’ passing game starts out hot versus New England.

Meyers has at least four catches in all but one of his past eight games. That production hasn’t translated to a ton of yards or touchdowns — last week was the first time Meyers topped 50 yards in a game since Week 5 — but Meyers has established a seven-point floor in PPR leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Meyers is a reasonable start as a WR3 in PPR formats this week.