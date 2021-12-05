Jonnu Smith start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Jonnu Smith showed a little bit of life in a “revenge game” last week. How will he fare against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TE Jonnu Smith

The Patriots made an effort to get Smith involved early against the Titans, his former team, in Week 12. It resulted in a 58-yard day — Smith’s best of the season — on four touches. His targets, receptions and receiving yards were all his most since at least Week 7. Simply, it has been a dreary season for the 26-year-old on the field.

Without the same internal motivation heading into this week’s matchup with Buffalo and with Hunter Henry still serving as the Pats’ preferred red-zone target, 50 scoreless yards on a couple of catches seems like the apex of Smith’s fantasy ceiling. The Bills have allowed the sixth-fewest DraftKings points per game to TEs in 2021.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jonnu.