 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jonnu Smith start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Jonnu Smith ahead of the New England Patriots Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Jonnu Smith showed a little bit of life in a “revenge game” last week. How will he fare against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TE Jonnu Smith

The Patriots made an effort to get Smith involved early against the Titans, his former team, in Week 12. It resulted in a 58-yard day — Smith’s best of the season — on four touches. His targets, receptions and receiving yards were all his most since at least Week 7. Simply, it has been a dreary season for the 26-year-old on the field.

Without the same internal motivation heading into this week’s matchup with Buffalo and with Hunter Henry still serving as the Pats’ preferred red-zone target, 50 scoreless yards on a couple of catches seems like the apex of Smith’s fantasy ceiling. The Bills have allowed the sixth-fewest DraftKings points per game to TEs in 2021.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jonnu.

More From DraftKings Nation