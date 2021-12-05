Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Hunter Henry has turned in rather empty fantasy lines in back-to-back weeks. Will he rebound against the Buffalo Bills in Week 13?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TE Hunter Henry

Henry’s Week 12 box score would look a little nicer if Mac Jones hadn’t flat-out missed his tight end while he was running wide open in the end zone. Jones simply overthrew Henry by a few yards. Henry has feasted on those short scores to maintain his TE1 appeal, and it’s nice that he is seeing a high rate of red-zone looks, but Henry provides little else if he doesn’t reach pay dirt. He has surpassed 40 receiving yards just once this year (Week 5) and has caught 15 passes in his previous seven games. Buffalo has given up only three TDs to tight ends, although one of them came last week to the unstoppable Nick Vannett.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Henry is a touchdown-or-bust TE2 this week. It’s probably best to sit him.