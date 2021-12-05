Josh Allen start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Quarterback Josh Allen has had a decent year and if it weren’t for Tom Brady could be the favorite for MVP.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills QB Josh Allen

This season, Allen has thrown for 3,071 yards and 25 touchdowns. The only issue Allen has had this season is careless mistakes. He’s thrown 10 interceptions which he’s tied for 24th in the NFL. He’s on pace to throw for more than he has in any season so far.

The New England Patriots passing defense allows 200.9 passing yards per game which ranks 3rd in the NFL. They’ve played their best football as of late. They have forced 19 interceptions this season which ranks 1st in the NFL. I would expect them to force at least one against Allen.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In season-long fantasy, I would start Allen without a question. However, in DFS, you could probably get a much better option for the same cost or even cheaper.